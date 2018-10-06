Urszula DudziakBorn 22 October 1943
Urszula Dudziak Biography (Wikipedia)
Urszula Bogumiła Dudziak-Urbaniak (born 22 October 1943) is a leading Polish jazz vocalist. She has worked with Krzysztof Komeda, Michał Urbaniak (her ex-husband), Gil Evans, Archie Shepp, and Lester Bowie. In 2007, her 1970s song "Papaya" gained widespread popularity in Asia and Latin America.
Urszula Dudziak Tracks
Shenkansen
Night In Tunisia
Papaya
Chorale for One
