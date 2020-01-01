Anthony RamosBorn 31 October 1991
Anthony Ramos Biography (Wikipedia)
Anthony Ramos Martinez (born November 1, 1991) is an American actor and singer. In 2015, he originated the dual roles of John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in the Broadway musical Hamilton. Ramos was also in the 2020 Dreamworks film Trolls World Tour as techno ruler King Trollex.
