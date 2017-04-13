Digital PoodleFormed 1986. Disbanded 1995
Digital Poodle
1986
Digital Poodle Biography (Wikipedia)
Digital Poodle was an electro-industrial/EBM band, based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It was formed in 1986 and remained active until about 1995.
Digital Poodle Tracks
Digital Poodle
