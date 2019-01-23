Magdalena Kožená
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqjc3.jpg
1973-05-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a08918ab-bfe3-4468-b6d8-429b36e79a53
Magdalena Kožená Biography (Wikipedia)
Magdalena Kožená (also Lady Rattle;; born 26 May 1973) is a Czech mezzo-soprano.
Magdalena Kožená Performances & Interviews
Magdalena Kožená Tracks
Folle è ben che si crede
Tarquinio Merula
Folle è ben che si crede
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p046j9sj.jpglink
Folle è ben che si crede
Last played on
Dardanus: Act I Scene 3 (excerpt)
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Dardanus: Act I Scene 3 (excerpt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjw5.jpglink
Dardanus: Act I Scene 3 (excerpt)
Last played on
Ch'io mi scordi di te, K 505
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Ch'io mi scordi di te, K 505
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Ch'io mi scordi di te, K 505
Last played on
Credo (Czech Christmas Mass)
Jakub Jan Ryba
Credo (Czech Christmas Mass)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p046j9sj.jpglink
Credo (Czech Christmas Mass)
Last played on
Aurilla mia, quando m'accese
Johannes Hieronymus Kapsberger
Aurilla mia, quando m'accese
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p046j9sj.jpglink
Aurilla mia, quando m'accese
Last played on
Wo die schönen Trompeten blasen (Des Knaben Wunderhorn)
Gustav Mahler
Wo die schönen Trompeten blasen (Des Knaben Wunderhorn)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhv6.jpglink
Wo die schönen Trompeten blasen (Des Knaben Wunderhorn)
Last played on
Te Deum, H.146
Marc‐Antoine Charpentier
Te Deum, H.146
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024m0vc.jpglink
Te Deum, H.146
Last played on
Symphony No 2 in C minor, 'Resurrection' (3rd mvt)
Gustav Mahler
Symphony No 2 in C minor, 'Resurrection' (3rd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhv6.jpglink
Symphony No 2 in C minor, 'Resurrection' (3rd mvt)
Last played on
Schafe konnen sicher weiden (Hunting Cantata, BWV 208)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Schafe konnen sicher weiden (Hunting Cantata, BWV 208)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Schafe konnen sicher weiden (Hunting Cantata, BWV 208)
Last played on
Das Lied von der Erde: IV. Von der Schönheit (Live)
Gustav Mahler
Das Lied von der Erde: IV. Von der Schönheit (Live)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhv6.jpglink
Das Lied von der Erde: IV. Von der Schönheit (Live)
Last played on
Folk Songs
Luciano Berio
Folk Songs
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqld6.jpglink
Folk Songs
Last played on
L' Enfant et les sortileges - fantasie lyrique in 1 act
Maurice Ravel
L' Enfant et les sortileges - fantasie lyrique in 1 act
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
L' Enfant et les sortileges - fantasie lyrique in 1 act
Last played on
Sheherazade - 3 poems for mezzo-soprano and orchestra
Maurice Ravel
Sheherazade - 3 poems for mezzo-soprano and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
Sheherazade - 3 poems for mezzo-soprano and orchestra
Last played on
Sheherazade
Maurice Ravel
Sheherazade
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
Sheherazade
Last played on
Lob des hohen Verstandes (Des Knaben Wunderhorn)
Gustav Mahler
Lob des hohen Verstandes (Des Knaben Wunderhorn)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhv6.jpglink
Lob des hohen Verstandes (Des Knaben Wunderhorn)
Last played on
Symphony No.2 - 4th movement
Gustav Mahler
Symphony No.2 - 4th movement
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhv6.jpglink
Symphony No.2 - 4th movement
Last played on
Das Lied von der Erde
Gustav Mahler
Das Lied von der Erde
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhv6.jpglink
Das Lied von der Erde
Last played on
Un pensiero voli in ciel (Il delirio amoroso)
George Frideric Handel
Un pensiero voli in ciel (Il delirio amoroso)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Un pensiero voli in ciel (Il delirio amoroso)
Last played on
Wie freudig ist mein Herz (Cantata no.199, Mein Herze schwimmt im Blut)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Wie freudig ist mein Herz (Cantata no.199, Mein Herze schwimmt im Blut)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Wie freudig ist mein Herz (Cantata no.199, Mein Herze schwimmt im Blut)
Last played on
Solo quella guancia bella (La verita in Cimento, RV 739)
Antonio Vivaldi
Solo quella guancia bella (La verita in Cimento, RV 739)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06c649g.jpglink
Solo quella guancia bella (La verita in Cimento, RV 739)
Pensieri, voi mi tormentate (Agrippina, HWV 6)
George Frideric Handel
Pensieri, voi mi tormentate (Agrippina, HWV 6)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Pensieri, voi mi tormentate (Agrippina, HWV 6)
Se pieta di me non senti (Giulio Cesare in Egitto, HWV 17)
George Frideric Handel
Se pieta di me non senti (Giulio Cesare in Egitto, HWV 17)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Se pieta di me non senti (Giulio Cesare in Egitto, HWV 17)
Verdi prati (Alcina, HWV 34)
George Frideric Handel
Verdi prati (Alcina, HWV 34)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Verdi prati (Alcina, HWV 34)
Venti, turbini (Rinaldo, HWV 7)
George Frideric Handel
Venti, turbini (Rinaldo, HWV 7)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Venti, turbini (Rinaldo, HWV 7)
Symphony No 2 in C minor, 'Resurrection' (4th mvt; Urlicht)
Gustav Mahler
Symphony No 2 in C minor, 'Resurrection' (4th mvt; Urlicht)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhv6.jpglink
Symphony No 2 in C minor, 'Resurrection' (4th mvt; Urlicht)
Last played on
Buss und Reu from St. Matthew passion Bwv.244
Johann Sebastian Bach
Buss und Reu from St. Matthew passion Bwv.244
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Buss und Reu from St. Matthew passion Bwv.244
Last played on
Ich atmet' einen linden Duft (Rückert-Lieder)
Gustav Mahler
Ich atmet' einen linden Duft (Rückert-Lieder)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhv6.jpglink
Ich atmet' einen linden Duft (Rückert-Lieder)
Last played on
The Dream of Gerontius Part 2
Edward Elgar
The Dream of Gerontius Part 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
The Dream of Gerontius Part 2
Author
Choir
Last played on
'Sheep May Safely Graze',BWV 208
Johann Sebastian Bach
'Sheep May Safely Graze',BWV 208
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
'Sheep May Safely Graze',BWV 208
Last played on
Komm, süßer Tod, BWV478
Johann Sebastian Bach
Komm, süßer Tod, BWV478
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Komm, süßer Tod, BWV478
Performer
Last played on
Symphony No 2 in C minor, 'Resurrection' (1st mvt)
Gustav Mahler
Symphony No 2 in C minor, 'Resurrection' (1st mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhv6.jpglink
Symphony No 2 in C minor, 'Resurrection' (1st mvt)
Last played on
Symphony No 2 in C minor, 'Resurrection' (5th mvt)
Gustav Mahler
Symphony No 2 in C minor, 'Resurrection' (5th mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhv6.jpglink
Symphony No 2 in C minor, 'Resurrection' (5th mvt)
Last played on
In uomini, in soldati (Cosi Fan Tutte)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
In uomini, in soldati (Cosi Fan Tutte)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
In uomini, in soldati (Cosi Fan Tutte)
Last played on
Un pensiero voli in ciel (Delirio amoroso, HWV 99)
George Frideric Handel
Un pensiero voli in ciel (Delirio amoroso, HWV 99)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Un pensiero voli in ciel (Delirio amoroso, HWV 99)
Orchestra
Last played on
18 Liebeslieder Watzer, Op. 52
Johannes Brahms
18 Liebeslieder Watzer, Op. 52
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
18 Liebeslieder Watzer, Op. 52
Last played on
L'amour est un oiseau rebelle (Carmen)
Georges Bizet
L'amour est un oiseau rebelle (Carmen)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt70.jpglink
L'amour est un oiseau rebelle (Carmen)
Choir
Last played on
L'Enfant et les Sortilèges
Maurice Ravel
L'Enfant et les Sortilèges
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
L'Enfant et les Sortilèges
Last played on
Pelleas Et Melisande - Pourquoi pleures-toi? (Act 1)
Claude Debussy
Pelleas Et Melisande - Pourquoi pleures-toi? (Act 1)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
Pelleas Et Melisande - Pourquoi pleures-toi? (Act 1)
Last played on
Dopo notte (Ariodante)
George Frideric Handel
Dopo notte (Ariodante)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Dopo notte (Ariodante)
Last played on
Coronation of Poppea - Pur ti miro
Claudio Monteverdi
Coronation of Poppea - Pur ti miro
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxh6.jpglink
Coronation of Poppea - Pur ti miro
Last played on
Lascia omai le brune (Delirio amoroso, HWV 99)
George Frideric Handel
Lascia omai le brune (Delirio amoroso, HWV 99)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Lascia omai le brune (Delirio amoroso, HWV 99)
Last played on
L'enfant et les sortilèges: The Child and Princess
Maurice Ravel
L'enfant et les sortilèges: The Child and Princess
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
L'enfant et les sortilèges: The Child and Princess
Last played on
Ach, dass ich Wassers genug hatte - lamentatio
Johann Christoph Bach
Ach, dass ich Wassers genug hatte - lamentatio
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p046j9sj.jpglink
Ach, dass ich Wassers genug hatte - lamentatio
Last played on
"Ich esse mit Freuden mein weniges Brot", from Cantata No 84
Johann Sebastian Bach
"Ich esse mit Freuden mein weniges Brot", from Cantata No 84
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
"Ich esse mit Freuden mein weniges Brot", from Cantata No 84
Last played on
Te Deum H.146
Marc‐Antoine Charpentier
Te Deum H.146
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024m0vc.jpglink
Te Deum H.146
Choir
Last played on
Upcoming Events
4
Feb
2019
Magdalena Kožená, Orchestra Of The Age Of Enlightenment
Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London, UK
2
Apr
2019
Magdalena Kožená, Orchestra Of The Age Of Enlightenment, Sir Simon Rattle, Mark Padmore and Roderick Williams
Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London, UK
Past BBC Events
Proms 2018: Prom 48: Sir Simon Rattle conducts L’enfant et les sortilèges
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e29rn3
Royal Albert Hall
2018-08-18T00:47:17
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p06186lz.jpg
18
Aug
2018
Proms 2018: Prom 48: Sir Simon Rattle conducts L’enfant et les sortilèges
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2015: Prom 75: Elgar – The Dream of Gerontius
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/expxj5
Royal Albert Hall
2015-09-11T00:47:17
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02nmmy5.jpg
11
Sep
2015
Proms 2015: Prom 75: Elgar – The Dream of Gerontius
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2014: Prom 66: Bach – St Matthew Passion
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e65bp6
Royal Albert Hall
2014-09-06T00:47:17
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0267181.jpg
6
Sep
2014
Proms 2014: Prom 66: Bach – St Matthew Passion
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2009: Prom 61
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ehhv2m
Royal Albert Hall
2009-08-31T00:47:17
31
Aug
2009
Proms 2009: Prom 61
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2004: Prom 07
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eph8gw
Royal Albert Hall
2004-07-21T00:47:17
21
Jul
2004
Proms 2004: Prom 07
Royal Albert Hall
