Bob Graettinger
1923-10-31
Bob Graettinger Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Frederick Graettinger (October 31, 1923 – March 12, 1957) was an American composer, best known for his work with Stan Kenton.
Bob Graettinger Tracks
Thermopolae For Jazz Orchestra
