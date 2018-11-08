The West–Eastern Divan Orchestra is a youth orchestra based in Seville, Spain, consisting of musicians from countries in the Middle East, of Egyptian, Iranian, Israeli, Jordanian, Lebanese, Palestinian, Syrian and Spanish background.

It was founded in 1999 by the conductor Daniel Barenboim and academic Edward Said, and named after an anthology of poems by Goethe.

Martha Argerich, pianist and longtime performing partner of Barenboim, was named an honorary member of the orchestra in 2015.

In 2016, the Barenboim-Said Akademie was established in Berlin, Germany, as a state-accredited music conservatory offering Bachelor of Music degrees and Artist Diplomas. The Akademie, whose president is Daniel Barenboim, is based on the founding aims of the West-Eastern Divan Orchestra.