West–Eastern Divan OrchestraFormed 1999
Biography (Wikipedia)
The West–Eastern Divan Orchestra is a youth orchestra based in Seville, Spain, consisting of musicians from countries in the Middle East, of Egyptian, Iranian, Israeli, Jordanian, Lebanese, Palestinian, Syrian and Spanish background.
It was founded in 1999 by the conductor Daniel Barenboim and academic Edward Said, and named after an anthology of poems by Goethe.
Martha Argerich, pianist and longtime performing partner of Barenboim, was named an honorary member of the orchestra in 2015.
In 2016, the Barenboim-Said Akademie was established in Berlin, Germany, as a state-accredited music conservatory offering Bachelor of Music degrees and Artist Diplomas. The Akademie, whose president is Daniel Barenboim, is based on the founding aims of the West-Eastern Divan Orchestra.
Les préludes
'Nimrod' from Variations on an Original Theme ('Enigma'), Op 36
The Poem of Ecstasy
Looking for Palestine
Violin Concerto in D major, Op 35
Polonaise from 'Eugene Onegin' (Act 3)
Nimrod (Enigma Variations)
Looking for Palestine
Violin Concerto
Polonaise (Eugene Onegin)
Symphony no. 2 in D major Op.36; 4th movement
La forza del destino (Overture)
Symphony No 5 in C minor, Op 67 (4th mvt)
La forza del destino (Overture)
Symphony No. 5 in E minor Op. 64
Don Quixote Op. 35
Symphony No.3 in E flat major, 'Eroica': I. Allegro con brio
Symphonie fantastique (2nd mvt, The Ball)
Concerto No. 1 In E Flat Major S.124 For Piano And Orchestra
El Firulete (Proms 2015)
Ruslan and Lyudmila - overture
Valse triste
Triple Concerto in C major Op.56
Symphony no 4 in F minor Op 36
Chamber symphony no. 1 in E major Op.9
Symphony No. 1 in C major, op. 21
Symphony No.5 in E minor, Op.64: III. Valse - Allegro moderato
Lohengrin - Prelude to Act III
The Mastersingers of Nuremberg - Prelude to Act III (Proms 2016)
The Mastersingers of Nuremberg - Overture
Gotterdammerung - Dawn, Siegfried's Rhine Journey and Funeral March
Tannhäuser (Overture) (Proms 2016)
Piano Concerto No.1 in E flat major (Proms 2016)
Con brio (Proms 2016)
The Mastersingers of Nuremberg
Götterdämmerung – Funeral March (Proms 2016)
Götterdämmerung – Dawn and Siegfried’s Rhine Journey (Proms 2016)
Tannhäuser, WWV 70 - overture
Past BBC Events
Proms 2018: Prom 43: Daniel Barenboim & West–Eastern Divan Orchestra
Proms 2016: Prom 43
Proms 2015: Prom 44: West–Eastern Divan Orchestra and Daniel Barenboim
Proms 2014: Prom 46: Daniel Barenboim and the West–Eastern Divan Orchestra
Proms 2012: Prom 18: Beethoven Cycle – Symphony No. 9, 'Choral'
