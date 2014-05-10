Witch Hunt are a four-piece hardcore punk band currently located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States who formed in 2001 in northern New Jersey. The band started out as a 3 piece with Janine on bass, Rob on drums, Nicole on guitar and all members sharing vocal duties. In 2005, Vince joined as the drummer and Rob switched to guitar. Members also play or have played in Lost Cause, End Me, Lusts, Clockcleaner, Sickoids, and Snowstorm. Their lyrics mainly speak of social-political themes such as imperialism, sexual abuse, the state, and the environment.