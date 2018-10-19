The Borromeo String Quartet is an American string quartet, in residence at the New England Conservatory since 1992. They have performed throughout North and South America, Europe, and Asia, at numerous festivals and in many distinguished chamber music series. They are named after the Borromean Islands.

The ensemble was formed in 1989 by violinists Nicholas Kitchen and Ruggero Allifranchini, violist EnSik Choi, and cellist Yeesun Kim, who were then all young musicians at the Curtis Institute of Music. Kitchen and Kim are husband and wife. Violist Hsin-Yun Huang joined the ensemble in 1994 after Choi left to pursue other opportunities. Allifranchini and Huang left the ensemble in 2000 to be replaced, respectively, by William Fedkenheuer and Mai Motobuchi. In 2006, Fedkenheuer left to pursue other opportunities (is now a member of the Miró Quartet) and was replaced by violinist Kristopher Tong.

The quartet's recent disk, As It Was, Is, And Will Be (2011), on the GM/Living Archive label features the music of Béla Bartók, Mohammed Fairouz and Gunther Schuller.