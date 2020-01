The Maîtrise de Toulouse was created in 2006 within the Toulouse Conservatoire, becoming the first choir school structure in South-West France. The Maîtrise is a specialised musical education giving life to an acclaimed vocal ensemble. In 2017 the Maîtrise de Toulouse was awarded the Prix Bettencourt for choral music, from the Académie des Beaux-Arts.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia