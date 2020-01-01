Maîtrise de ToulouseFormed 2006
Maîtrise de Toulouse
2006
Maîtrise de Toulouse Biography (Wikipedia)
The Maîtrise de Toulouse was created in 2006 within the Toulouse Conservatoire, becoming the first choir school structure in South-West France. The Maîtrise is a specialised musical education giving life to an acclaimed vocal ensemble. In 2017 the Maîtrise de Toulouse was awarded the Prix Bettencourt for choral music, from the Académie des Beaux-Arts.
