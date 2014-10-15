Claudio VillaBorn 1 January 1925. Died 7 February 1987
Claudio Villa
1926-01-01
Claudio Villa Biography (Wikipedia)
Claudio Villa, byname of Claudio Pica (1 January 1926 in Rome – 7 February 1987 in Padova), was an Italian singer and actor.
Stornelli Amorosi
Claudio Villa
Stornelli Amorosi
Stornelli Amorosi
