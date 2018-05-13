Chihei HatakeyamaBorn 1978
Chihei Hatakeyama
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1978
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a0778b30-0caa-46cb-a775-b1f2ccc669e8
Chihei Hatakeyama Biography (Wikipedia)
Chihei Hatakeyama (畠山地平 Hatakeyama Chihei, born in 1978) is an electronic music artist from Tokyo, Japan. He released his first full-length album, Minima Moralia on Kranky in 2006. Hatakeyama's music is characteristically very slow, composed by repeatedly processing guitars, pianos, and vibraphones on a laptop. The result is a mix of droning chords and sparse single instruments rising above the mix. His music may be classified as either post-ambient experimental music or new-age music. Chihei Hatakeyama has released over 19 albums as of 2013 including a 12" split with Vida Vojic on First Terrace Records in 2018.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Chihei Hatakeyama Tracks
Sort by
Behind the World (Chihei Hatakeyama remix)
Balmorhea
Behind the World (Chihei Hatakeyama remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Behind the World (Chihei Hatakeyama remix)
Last played on
Bus terminal in Konya
Chihei Hatakeyama
Bus terminal in Konya
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bus terminal in Konya
Last played on
Journey to the imagined paradise
Chihei Hatakeyama
Journey to the imagined paradise
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Journey to the imagined paradise
Last played on
Chihei Hatakeyama Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist