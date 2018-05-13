Chihei Hatakeyama (畠山地平 Hatakeyama Chihei, born in 1978) is an electronic music artist from Tokyo, Japan. He released his first full-length album, Minima Moralia on Kranky in 2006. Hatakeyama's music is characteristically very slow, composed by repeatedly processing guitars, pianos, and vibraphones on a laptop. The result is a mix of droning chords and sparse single instruments rising above the mix. His music may be classified as either post-ambient experimental music or new-age music. Chihei Hatakeyama has released over 19 albums as of 2013 including a 12" split with Vida Vojic on First Terrace Records in 2018.