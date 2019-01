Celso Albelo (born in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain) is a Spanish operatic tenor. He has sung leading roles in many opera houses including Teatro alla Scala (Milan, Italy); the Royal Opera House (London, United Kingdom), Teatro La Fenice (Venice, Italy).

