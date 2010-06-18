ExpatriateFormed 2005
Expatriate
2005
Expatriate Biography (Wikipedia)
Expatriate is an Australian indie rock band from Sydney, Australia, formed in 2005. The band comprises vocalist Ben King, drummer Cristo, keyboardist Damian Press and bassist David Molland.
Expatriate has released two studio albums and two EPs to date, with the first album charting at No. 38 in the ARIA charts. The name is derived from what the band describe as "common themes running through each member’s life".
