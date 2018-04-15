Pattie BrooksAmerican singer
Pattie Brooks
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a0747570-98da-4631-83ee-af3ca44198ad
Pattie Brooks Biography (Wikipedia)
Pattie Brooks (sometimes credited as Patti Brooks and Patty Brooks) is an American singer most frequently associated with the disco era. She was born in Fort Riley, Kansas to a military family. Her first break came in 1968 when she auditioned for the chorus on The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour. In the next decade she became a sought-after backing singer, appearing on the Bobby Darin Show and touring with, among others Helen Reddy. She sang backing vocals on Donna Summer's album I Remember Yesterday.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Pattie Brooks Tracks
Sort by
Heartbreak In Disguise
Pattie Brooks
Heartbreak In Disguise
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Heartbreak In Disguise
Last played on
After Dark
Pattie Brooks
After Dark
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
After Dark
Last played on
Pattie Brooks Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist