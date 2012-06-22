J. Frank WilsonBorn 11 December 1941. Died 4 October 1991
1941-12-11
John Frank Wilson (December 11, 1941 – October 4, 1991) was an American singer, the lead vocalist of J. Frank Wilson and the Cavaliers. Wilson was a West Texas Music Hall Of Fame Inductee.
Last Kiss
