Jim KerrOf Simple Minds. Born 9 July 1959
Jim Kerr
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1959-07-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a0710c82-08af-45b7-a269-508581aaa2d3
Jim Kerr Biography (Wikipedia)
James Kerr (born 9 July 1959) is a Scottish singer-songwriter and the lead singer of the rock band Simple Minds. He achieved five UK No. 1 albums with the band, including a No. 1 single in 1989 with "Belfast Child". He released his first solo album, Lostboy! AKA Jim Kerr, on 27 May 2010. Kerr's voice has been described as "David Bowie's rich baritone melded with Bryan Ferry's velvety croon".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jim Kerr Performances & Interviews
- Which film star introduced Simple Minds at Live Aid?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06c6y3w.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06c6y3w.jpg2018-07-12T19:00:00.000ZJim Kerr remembers Jack Nicholson introducing them at Live Aid in 1985https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06c6s6n
- Which record mogul spotted a young Jim Kerr in his red boots?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06cff50.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06cff50.jpg2018-07-12T19:00:00.000ZJim at the Queens Street Gallery of Modern Art, remembers Graffiti Records and Alan Mageehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06cfc9t
- Which part of Jim Kerr's outfit annoyed his dad?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06cfng9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06cfng9.jpg2018-07-12T19:00:00.000ZJanice and Jim remember some interesting discussions with his parentshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06cfcbm
- David Bowie and Iggy Pop surprise Jim Kerrhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06cf98p.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06cf98p.jpg2018-07-12T19:00:00.000ZJim on meeting Bowie the Big Cheese and singing on Iggy Pop's album in Rockfield studioshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06cfcbw
- Jim Kerr - "Glasgow began as a fishing village right here on the Clyde"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06cxq8t.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06cxq8t.jpg2018-07-12T19:00:00.000ZJim and Janice look out over the Clyde and the city from the BBC Scotland headquartershttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06cxjbn
- Jim Kerr - "Mum went Bono and Ali are here... they're upstairs sleeping"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06cxp98.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06cxp98.jpg2018-07-12T19:00:00.000ZA memorable night at the Barrowland Ballroom on stage and in the dressing roomhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06cxkf7
- Simple Minds Jim Kerr: Why we played Manchester day after attackhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p053yggn.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p053yggn.jpg2017-05-25T13:23:45.000ZThe Simple Minds frontman on why they went ahead with their Manchester gig, a day after the terror attack which killed 22 people.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p053yb65
- "It was our second ever gig in this place. It's been downhill ever since" Jim Kerr recalls his punk sets in King Tut'shttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04y07gg.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04y07gg.jpg2017-03-25T13:32:00.000ZJim Kerr tells Steve about the early days of his punk band Johnny and the Self Abusers.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04y0604
- Jim Kerr - Andy Warholhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04f5sd0.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04f5sd0.jpg2016-11-30T13:29:00.000ZJim Kerr of Simple Minds performs Andy Warhol from Simple Minds Acoustichttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04jkqwl
- Jim Kerr - Chelsea Girlhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04f5sd0.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04f5sd0.jpg2016-11-30T13:25:00.000ZJim Kerr of Simple Minds performs Chelsea Girl from Simple Minds Acoustichttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04jkplq
- Jim Kerr - See The Lightshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04f5sd0.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04f5sd0.jpg2016-11-30T13:19:00.000ZJim Kerr of Simple Minds performs See The Lights from Simple Minds Acoustichttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04jknkz
- Jim Kerr Interview Part 1https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04f5sd0.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04f5sd0.jpg2016-11-04T15:30:00.000ZBilly Sloan presents the first part of his interview with Simple Minds' Jim Kerr.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04f5sxx
- Jim Kerr Interview Part 2https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04f5sd0.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04f5sd0.jpg2016-11-04T15:28:00.000ZBilly Sloan presents the first part of his interview with Simple Minds' Jim Kerr.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04f5sd9
- Jim Kerr chats to Ken about working with KT Tunstallhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p060gyzd.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p060gyzd.jpg2016-09-28T14:35:00.000ZJim Kerr popped in to chat to Ken and premiere the new Simple Minds track!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0499xxw
- Jim Kerr Meets Katie Puckrikhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02nxyt4.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02nxyt4.jpg2015-04-11T09:04:00.000ZSimple Minds frontman Jim Kerr meets 6 Music presenter and big fan Katie Puckrik.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02nxytp
- Simple Minds Live in Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02h557b.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02h557b.jpg2015-01-18T13:45:00.000ZSimple Minds came to the Wogan studio to play two songs livehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02h558k
- Jim Kerr - Christmas Tracks of My Yearshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02g55vz.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02g55vz.jpg2014-12-31T15:46:00.000ZJim Kerr from Simple Minds picks his Christmas Tracks of My Years for Jo Whiley on Radio 2.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02g55w9
- Jim Kerr joins Simon Mayohttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02b8lm6.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02b8lm6.jpg2014-11-07T13:46:00.000ZSimon Mayo talks to Simple Minds about their 16th studio album, Big Music, their first in five years, with frontman Jim Kerr telling all about the band's 37 years in the business.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02b8ln7
- Jim Kerr speaks to Simon Mayohttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p015yxs1.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p015yxs1.jpg2013-03-06T11:50:00.000ZSimon Mayo is joined by Simple Minds frontman Jim Kerr.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p015yxtc
Jim Kerr Tracks
Bulletproof Heart
Jim Kerr
Bulletproof Heart
Bulletproof Heart
She Fell In Love With Silence
Jim Kerr
She Fell In Love With Silence
She Fell In Love With Silence
Shadowland
Jim Kerr
Shadowland
Shadowland
Refugee
Jim Kerr
Refugee
Refugee
