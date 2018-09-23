Hayden ThompsonBorn 5 March 1938
Hayden Thompson
1938-03-05
Hayden Thompson Biography (Wikipedia)
Hayden Thompson (born March 5, 1938) is an American singer, songwriter, and rockabilly musician. He is a member of the Rockabilly Hall of Fame.
Hayden Thompson Tracks
Love My Baby
Hayden Thompson
Love My Baby
Love My Baby
Last played on
I fall to pieces
Hayden Thompson
I fall to pieces
I fall to pieces
Last played on
Trouble on the line
Hayden Thompson
Trouble on the line
Trouble on the line
Last played on
Fool me again
Hayden Thompson
Fool me again
Fool me again
Last played on
I told a lie
Hayden Thompson
I told a lie
I told a lie
Last played on
Hey hey train
Hayden Thompson
Hey hey train
Hey hey train
Last played on
Ah , Poor Little Baby
Hayden Thompson
Ah , Poor Little Baby
Ah , Poor Little Baby
Last played on
I`m Gonna Sit Right Down And Cry
Hayden Thompson
I`m Gonna Sit Right Down And Cry
Drivin` Me Out Of My Mind
Hayden Thompson
Drivin` Me Out Of My Mind
Drivin` Me Out Of My Mind
Last played on
FAIRLANE ROCK
Hayden Thompson
FAIRLANE ROCK
FAIRLANE ROCK
Last played on
Rockabilly Girl
Hayden Thompson
Rockabilly Girl
Rockabilly Girl
Last played on
sixteen dollars eighty eight cents
Hayden Thompson
sixteen dollars eighty eight cents
Don't You Worry
Hayden Thompson
Don't You Worry
Don't You Worry
Last played on
blues blues blues
Hayden Thompson
blues blues blues
blues blues blues
Last played on
