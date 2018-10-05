Zion & Lennox are a reggaeton music duo from Carolina, Puerto Rico. In 2010, Zion & Lennox released their third studio album titled Los Verdaderos under Pina Records. After a financial dispute with Ralphy Pina, Zion & Lennox left Pina Records and started their own label, Baby Records Inc. The duo is made up of Félix Ortiz (Zion) and Gabriel Pizarro (Lennox).