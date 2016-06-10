Tremonti is an American heavy metal band founded and fronted by lead vocalist and guitarist Mark Tremonti, best known as the lead guitarist of the American rock bands Creed and Alter Bridge. The band also consists of rhythm guitarist Eric Friedman and drummer Garrett Whitlock. Bassist Wolfgang Van Halen was in the band between 2012 and 2017.

What originally started as a Mark Tremonti solo project evolved into a fully fledged band after the release of the group's first album, All I Was, in July 2012. That album featured Tremonti himself playing guitar in addition to lead vocals, and the band was joined by Tremonti's Creed and Alter Bridge bandmate Brian Marshall playing bass on tour until his departure later that year. He was replaced by Van Halen bassist Wolfgang Van Halen, who contributed to the band's second album, Cauterize, which was released on June 9, 2015. The band also released the album Dust in April 2016, serving as a continuation to Cauterize. Tremonti's fourth album, A Dying Machine, was released on June 8, 2018.