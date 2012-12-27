Kimara Lovelace
Kimara Lovelace
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a06728b8-514f-40f4-af53-66d004818cfa
Kimara Lovelace Biography (Wikipedia)
Kimara Lovelace is a female dance music vocalist from Somerville, New Jersey who placed three songs in the Top 10 of the Hot Dance Music/Club Play chart in the late nineties. "Circles" spent a week at #1 in 1998. That same year, Kimara performed vocals on the song "Ridge Racer -One More Win-" for the video game R4: Ridge Racer Type 4. Her follow-up single to "Circles" was "When Can Our Love Begin".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kimara Lovelace Tracks
Sort by
Far Away (Distant Music Dub)
Kimara Lovelace
Far Away (Distant Music Dub)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Far Away (Distant Music Dub)
Last played on
Kimara Lovelace Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist