Kimara Lovelace is a female dance music vocalist from Somerville, New Jersey who placed three songs in the Top 10 of the Hot Dance Music/Club Play chart in the late nineties. "Circles" spent a week at #1 in 1998. That same year, Kimara performed vocals on the song "Ridge Racer -One More Win-" for the video game R4: Ridge Racer Type 4. Her follow-up single to "Circles" was "When Can Our Love Begin".