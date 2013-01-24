Italo MontemezziBorn 4 August 1875. Died 15 May 1952
Italo Montemezzi
Italo Montemezzi Biography (Wikipedia)
Italo Montemezzi (August 4, 1875 – May 15, 1952) was an Italian composer. He is best known for his opera L'amore dei tre re (The Love of the Three Kings), once part of the standard repertoire. It is now seldom performed.
Italo Montemezzi Tracks
Montemezzi - L'Amore dei tre re. Act 3
Montemezzi - L'Amore dei tre re. Act 2 scene 2
