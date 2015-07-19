Henri NibelleBorn 6 November 1883. Died 18 November 1967
Henri Nibelle
1883-11-06
Henri Nibelle Biography (Wikipedia)
Henri Jules Joseph Nibelle (6 November 1883 – 18 November 1967) was a French organist, choral conductor and composer.
Henri Nibelle Tracks
Carillon Orleannais
Tong-Soon Kwak & Henri Nibelle
Carillon Orleannais
