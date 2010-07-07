Lanterna
Lanterna Biography (Wikipedia)
Lanterna is a musical project led by guitarist Henry Frayne, formerly of Lodestone Destiny, The Syndicate, Ack-Ack, Area and The Moon Seven Times. Their tracks are evocative soundscapes, usually instrumental, that focus on Frayne's melodic guitar work awash in effects.
