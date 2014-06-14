Jessica PavoneBorn 17 December 1976
Jessica Pavone
1976-12-17
Jessica Pavone Biography
Jessica Pavone is a New York-based violinist, violist and experimental composer. Her jazz-and-classical-inspired avant-garde music combines elements of improvisation and composition.
Hyphen
Hyphen
Hyphen
April Is Over
April Is Over
April Is Over
