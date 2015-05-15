Paper MoonCanadian indie rock band. Formed 2000
Paper Moon
2000
Paper Moon Biography (Wikipedia)
Paper Moon is a Canadian indie rock band formed in 2000 in Winnipeg, that has released three albums and an EP.
Paper Moon Tracks
51 Days
Illusion
