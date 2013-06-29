Anne FeeneyBorn 1 July 1951
Anne Feeney
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1951-07-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a05b3ea5-bbf5-4a62-85ba-0973b92ebff9
Anne Feeney Biography (Wikipedia)
Anne Feeney (born July 1, 1951) is a political activist, folk musician and singer-songwriter.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Anne Feeney Tracks
Sort by
Whatever You Say, Say Nothing
Anne Feeney
Whatever You Say, Say Nothing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Anne Feeney Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist