Stephen DuffyBorn 30 May 1960
Stephen Duffy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01jbtjv.jpg
1960-05-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a0580131-73f3-49c8-aac5-2c478f64a363
Stephen Duffy Biography (Wikipedia)
Stephen Anthony James Duffy (born 30 May 1960 in Alum Rock, Birmingham, England) is an English musician, singer and songwriter. He was a founding member, vocalist, bassist and then drummer of Duran Duran. He went on to record as a solo performer under several different names, and is the singer and songwriter for The Lilac Time with his older brother Nick. He has also co-written with Robbie Williams and Steven Page.
