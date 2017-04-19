Steven StarykBorn 1932
Steven Staryk
1932
Biography
Steven Sam Staryk, OC (born in Toronto, 27 April 1932) is a Canadian violin virtuoso.
Scheherazade: II. The Story of the Kalender Prince
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
Two Portraits, Op 5
Béla Bartók
Thaïs - Meditation
Steven Staryk
