The Bomb originally started in 1999, formed by Jeff Pezzati of Naked Raygun. Despite the band's quiet beginnings, Steve Albini (Shellac, Big Black, recordist extraordinaire) took an interest in Pezzati's reemergence to the music scene and recorded their first two records, 'Arming' and 'Torch Songs'. Which included the original line-up of John Maxwell (The Mangos) on guitar and Paul Garcia on drums and backing vocals (Death and Memphis),with the addition of Steev Custer (Death and Memphis) taking over bass duties. In 2002, Jeff Dean (Noise By Numbers, Explode and Make Up, All Eyes West & Dead Ending) replaced Maxwell on guitar,and in 2003 Custer and Garcia were replaced by Pete Mittler (The Methadones, Naked Raygun), Mike Soucy (The Methadones, Jetlag). This has been the definitive line up of the band.