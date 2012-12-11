Chris BrokawBorn 1 August 1964
Chris Brokaw
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p056zzw5.jpg
1964-08-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a05544f2-9341-4c9d-8ba0-7621a23012c6
Chris Brokaw Biography (Wikipedia)
Chris Brokaw (born August 1, 1964) is an American musician, mostly known for his work with the bands Come and Codeine, in addition to his many collaborations and original soundtracks. His outlier, underground status, in addition to his constant touring, abundant collaborative projects, and prolific musical output, have resulted in Brokaw being repeatedly described as 'one of the hardest-working musicians in anti-show-business.'
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Chris Brokaw Tracks
Sort by
Richard And Vanessa In The Box
Chris Brokaw
Richard And Vanessa In The Box
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p056zzw5.jpglink
Richard And Vanessa In The Box
Last played on
Criminals
Chris Brokaw
Criminals
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p056zzw5.jpglink
Criminals
Last played on
Chris Brokaw Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist