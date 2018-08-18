Linus Loves
Linus Loves Biography
Linus Loves is the alias of Scottish dance music remixer/producer Duncan Reid and, until 2005, a duo consisting of himself and Kevin McKay. Reid and McKay co-founded Breastfed Recordings together in 2002 with Myles MacInnes, known as Mylo. McKay left the outfit in 2005, and Reid has continued using the moniker until the present day.
The outfit is best known for their 2003 hit single, "Stand Back", with vocals by Sam Obernik. It was a cover version of the 1983 Stevie Nicks' song. The track peaked at #31 in the UK Singles Chart in November 2003.
Reid has since become an in-demand remixer working on songs for various artists including Britney Spears, Kelis, Mika, Jamiroquai and Scissor Sisters.
Linus Loves Tracks
Night Music
Stand Back (feat. Sam Obernik)
Stand Back (Mylo's Pastel Bronco Remix)
Stand Back
Skagg
Prom Night
