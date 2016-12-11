Fintan O'Carroll (who also used the Irish name Fiontán P Ó Cearbhaill) was an Irish composer. He was born in Wexford, Ireland in 1922. His family later moved to Waterford and this is where he spent the rest of his life. He died in 1981 and is survived by his wife and six of his seven children.

He composed mostly church music for the Roman Catholic Church, and is most well known for his "Celtic Alleluia" which was later re-arranged by Christopher Walker. It was published also with texts in several other languages: Swedish, and French

The Gloria from his Mass of the Annunciation was included in A historical anthology of Irish church music published in 2001, and included in an companion recording. His masses were published in an updated collected edition in 2012, adapted for use with the new Roman Missal.