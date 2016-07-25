Günter JenaBorn 1933
Günter Jena
1933
Günter Jena Biography (Wikipedia)
Günter Jena (born 1933) is a German choral conductor and musicologist. He was the director of church music at St. Michaelis in Hamburg from 1973 to 1997. He founded the festival Bach-Tage Hamburg, and provided music for ballet performances of choreographer John Neumeier at the Hamburg State Opera, including Bach's St Matthew Passion.
Günter Jena Tracks
Begrabnisgesang Op.13
Johannes Brahms
Begrabnisgesang Op.13
Begrabnisgesang Op.13
Fest und Gedenkspruche Op. 109
Johannes Brahms
Fest und Gedenkspruche Op. 109
Fest und Gedenkspruche Op. 109
Vier Gesange, Op 17 - No 1, Es tont ein voller Harfenklang
Johannes Brahms
Vier Gesange, Op 17 - No 1, Es tont ein voller Harfenklang
Vier Gesange, Op 17 - No 1, Es tont ein voller Harfenklang
Einförmig ist der Liebe Gram, from 13 Canons Op 113 No 13
Johannes Brahms
Einförmig ist der Liebe Gram, from 13 Canons Op 113 No 13
Einförmig ist der Liebe Gram, from 13 Canons Op 113 No 13
