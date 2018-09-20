Veronica MaggioBorn 15 March 1981
Veronica Maggio
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1981-03-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a04e7da2-998b-4e36-abaa-014c00b93622
Veronica Maggio Biography (Wikipedia)
Veronica Sandra Karin Maggio (born 15 March 1981) is a Swedish singer. She won the category "Årets nykomling" (Newcomer of the Year) in the Grammisgalan 2007.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Veronica Maggio Tracks
Sort by
Sergels Torg
Veronica Maggio
Sergels Torg
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sergels Torg
Last played on
Veronica Maggio Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist