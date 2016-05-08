Jim MessinaBorn 5 December 1947
Jim Messina
1947-12-05
Jim Messina Biography (Wikipedia)
James Melvin Messina (born December 5, 1947) is an American musician, songwriter, singer, guitarist, recording engineer and record producer. He was a member of the folk rock group Buffalo Springfield, a founding member of the country rock pioneer Poco, and half of the soft rock duo Loggins and Messina with Kenny Loggins.
Jim Messina Tracks
Love Is Here
Jim Messina
Love Is Here
Love Is Here
