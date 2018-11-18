Komal Rizvi
Komal Rizvi
Komal Rizvi Biography (Wikipedia)
Komal Rizvi (Urdu: کومل رضوی) (born 3 August 1981 in (Dubai) is a Pakistani actress, singer, songwriter, and a television host. She is famous for her songs in Coke Studio (Pakistan).
Komal Rizvi Tracks
Desan Da Raja
Qurram Hussain & Komal Rizvi
Desan Da Raja
Desan Da Raja
Lambi Judaai
Komal Rizvi
Lambi Judaai
Lambi Judaai
