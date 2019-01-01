Roine StoltBorn 5 September 1956
Roine Stolt
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1956-09-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a049e88a-22ef-4ef0-8efe-cb2fc48b7b8c
Roine Stolt Biography (Wikipedia)
Roine Stolt (born 5 September 1956 in Uppsala) is a Swedish guitarist, vocalist and composer. A major figure in Sweden's rock history, Stolt led two of his country's most successful progressive rock bands: Kaipa in the 1970s and The Flower Kings in the 1990s onward.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Roine Stolt Tracks
Sort by
Roine Stolt Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist