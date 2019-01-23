Nate RuessBorn 26 February 1982
Nate Ruess
1982-02-26
Nate Ruess Biography (Wikipedia)
Nathaniel Joseph Ruess (born February 26, 1982) is an American singer-songwriter. He is the lead singer of the indie pop band fun., and previously of The Format. As of 2015, he also performs as a solo musician.
Nate Ruess Tracks
Just Give Me A Reason
Pink & Nate Ruess
