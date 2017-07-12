Albert Hammond Jr. (né Hammond III; born April 9, 1980) is an American guitarist, singer, songwriter and music producer. He is most famous for his role as rhythm and lead guitarist, as well as occasional keyboard player and backing vocalist, in the American rock band The Strokes. He is the son of singer-songwriter Albert Hammond. Hammond Jr. released his debut album Yours To Keep in 2006 and followed up with ¿Cómo Te Llama? in 2008, an EP, AHJ, in 2013, and a third album, Momentary Masters, released in 2015. He released his fourth solo album, Francis Trouble, through Red Bull Records on March 9, 2018.