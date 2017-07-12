Albert Hammond, Jr.Member of The Strokes. Born 9 April 1980
Albert Hammond, Jr.
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05y6890.jpg
1980-04-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a0498514-c21c-4e85-8dbf-a1b92374a06b
Albert Hammond, Jr. Biography (Wikipedia)
Albert Hammond Jr. (né Hammond III; born April 9, 1980) is an American guitarist, singer, songwriter and music producer. He is most famous for his role as rhythm and lead guitarist, as well as occasional keyboard player and backing vocalist, in the American rock band The Strokes. He is the son of singer-songwriter Albert Hammond. Hammond Jr. released his debut album Yours To Keep in 2006 and followed up with ¿Cómo Te Llama? in 2008, an EP, AHJ, in 2013, and a third album, Momentary Masters, released in 2015. He released his fourth solo album, Francis Trouble, through Red Bull Records on March 9, 2018.
Albert Hammond, Jr. Performances & Interviews
Albert Hammond Jr: How To Be More Stylish
The Strokes are a rather well-dressed band. Their guitarist shares his style tips.
Albert Hammond Jr: How To Be More Stylish
Albert Hammond, Jr. Tracks
Scared
Albert Hammond, Jr.
Scared
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05y68fs.jpglink
Scared
Far Away Truths
Albert Hammond, Jr.
Far Away Truths
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05y68fs.jpglink
Far Away Truths
Stop and Go
Albert Hammond, Jr.
Stop and Go
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05y68fs.jpglink
Stop and Go
Set To Attack
Albert Hammond, Jr.
Set To Attack
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05y68fs.jpglink
Set To Attack
Strangers
Albert Hammond, Jr.
Strangers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05y68fs.jpglink
Strangers
Far Away Truths (radio edit)
Albert Hammond, Jr.
Far Away Truths (radio edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05y68fs.jpglink
Far Away Truths (radio edit)
Muted Beatings
Albert Hammond, Jr.
Muted Beatings
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05y68fs.jpglink
Muted Beatings
101
Albert Hammond, Jr.
101
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05y68fs.jpglink
101
Caught By My Soul
Albert Hammond, Jr.
Caught By My Soul
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05y68fs.jpglink
Caught By My Soul
Caught By My Shadow
Albert Hammond, Jr.
Caught By My Shadow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05y68fs.jpglink
Caught By My Shadow
Losing Touch
Albert Hammond, Jr.
Losing Touch
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p032lfdz.jpglink
Losing Touch
Latest Albert Hammond, Jr. News
Albert Hammond, Jr. Links
Similar Artists
