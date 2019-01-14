RTÉ Concert OrchestraFormed 1948
RTÉ Concert Orchestra
1948
RTÉ Concert Orchestra Biography (Wikipedia)
The RTÉ Concert Orchestra is one of the two full-time professional orchestras in Ireland that are part of RTÉ, the national broadcasting station. Since its formation as the Radio Éireann Light Orchestra in 1948, the RTÉ Concert Orchestra, has grown from a small studio-based recording group to become an active 45-strong orchestra performing over eighty concerts annually. It is part of RTÉ Performing Groups. The orchestra performs classical, popular and big band evening and lunchtime concerts, covering a range of music from baroque to contemporary.
RTÉ Concert Orchestra Tracks
THE MINOR BEE: MINOR SLIP/RONDE DE LOUDEAC/THE RED BEE
Lúnasa
THE MINOR BEE: MINOR SLIP/RONDE DE LOUDEAC/THE RED BEE
THE MINOR BEE: MINOR SLIP/RONDE DE LOUDEAC/THE RED BEE
The Haunted Ballroom
Geoffrey Toye
The Haunted Ballroom
The Haunted Ballroom
The Seasons: Summer (Harvest Dance)
Edward German
The Seasons: Summer (Harvest Dance)
The Seasons: Summer (Harvest Dance)
Four Characteristic Waltzes (Valse de la reine)
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor
Four Characteristic Waltzes (Valse de la reine)
Four Characteristic Waltzes (Valse de la reine)
Hiawatha Overture, Op.30
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor
Hiawatha Overture, Op.30
Hiawatha Overture, Op.30
Polish (Weihnachtsbaum)
Franz Liszt
Polish (Weihnachtsbaum)
Polish (Weihnachtsbaum)
Fare Thee Well
Sharon Shannon
Fare Thee Well
Fare Thee Well
Romance of the Prairie Lilies, Op.39
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor
Romance of the Prairie Lilies, Op.39
Romance of the Prairie Lilies, Op.39
The Rose of Tralee
RTÉ Concert Orchestra
The Rose of Tralee
The Rose of Tralee
Songe d'Automne [ Autumn Dream ]
Archibald Joyce
Songe d'Automne [ Autumn Dream ]
Songe d'Automne [ Autumn Dream ]
Valse Mauresque (4 Characteristic Waltzes, Op.22)
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor
Valse Mauresque (4 Characteristic Waltzes, Op.22)
Valse Mauresque (4 Characteristic Waltzes, Op.22)
Valse bohèmienne; Valse rustique (Four Characteristic Waltzes, Op 22)
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor
Valse bohèmienne; Valse rustique (Four Characteristic Waltzes, Op 22)
Valse bohèmienne; Valse rustique (Four Characteristic Waltzes, Op 22)
Henry VIII - incidental music for tenor, chorus and orchestra - March
Arthur Sullivan
Henry VIII - incidental music for tenor, chorus and orchestra - March
Henry VIII - incidental music for tenor, chorus and orchestra - March
Windchime / Hogs And Heifers / Reel Rascal
Sharon Shannon
Windchime / Hogs And Heifers / Reel Rascal
Windchime / Hogs And Heifers / Reel Rascal
Othello - Suite, Op.79
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor
Othello - Suite, Op.79
Othello - Suite, Op.79
Maritana - overture
William Vincent Wallace
Maritana - overture
Maritana - overture
Spade and Bucket Polka (Holiday Suite)
Percy Whitlock
Spade and Bucket Polka (Holiday Suite)
Spade and Bucket Polka (Holiday Suite)
Henry VIII (March)
Arthur Sullivan
Henry VIII (March)
Henry VIII (March)
Ballet of the Wood Creatures
Percy Whitlock
Ballet of the Wood Creatures
Ballet of the Wood Creatures
ALBERT NOBBS (2011): "Albert's Fantasy Store"
Brian Byrne
ALBERT NOBBS (2011): "Albert's Fantasy Store"
ALBERT NOBBS (2011): "Albert's Fantasy Store"
Romance Of The Prairie Lillies
RTÉ Concert Orchestra
Romance Of The Prairie Lillies
Romance Of The Prairie Lillies
3 Portraits from the England of Elizabeth (No 3, Queen)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
3 Portraits from the England of Elizabeth (No 3, Queen)
3 Portraits from the England of Elizabeth (No 3, Queen)
Gipsy Suite, Op.20
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor
Gipsy Suite, Op.20
Gipsy Suite, Op.20
Christmas Rush for orchestra
RTE Concert Orchestra, Dublin, Matthew Curtis & Gavin Sutherland
Christmas Rush for orchestra
Christmas Rush for orchestra
The Green Glens of Antrim
RTÉ Concert Orchestra
The Green Glens of Antrim
Waltz from Murder On The Orient Express
Richard Rodney Bennett
Waltz from Murder On The Orient Express
Waltz from Murder On The Orient Express
Falstaff - opera in 2 acts: Ah! La mia mente estatica
Michael William Balfe
Falstaff - opera in 2 acts: Ah! La mia mente estatica
Falstaff - opera in 2 acts: Ah! La mia mente estatica
Petite suite de concert Op.77: no.1 La Caprice de Nanette
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor
Petite suite de concert Op.77: no.1 La Caprice de Nanette
Petite suite de concert Op.77: no.1 La Caprice de Nanette
Snowride
Angela Morley
Snowride
Snowride
The Holly and the Ivy
Carrickfergus Grammar School Choir, RTÉ Concert Orchestra, David Brophy & J Gardner
The Holly and the Ivy
The Holly and the Ivy
Room (2015) - End
Stephen Rennicks
Room (2015) - End
Room (2015) - End
Petite suite de concert, Op 77
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor
Petite suite de concert, Op 77
Petite suite de concert, Op 77
Albert Nobbs (2011) - Titles
Brian Byrne
Albert Nobbs (2011) - Titles
Albert Nobbs (2011) - Titles
Ghost of Frankenstein (1942) - Main Title & Freeing the Monster
Hans J. Salter
Ghost of Frankenstein (1942) - Main Title & Freeing the Monster
Ghost of Frankenstein (1942) - Main Title & Freeing the Monster
