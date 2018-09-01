Dave McKennaBorn 30 May 1930. Died 18 October 2008
Dave McKenna
1930-05-30
Dave McKenna Biography (Wikipedia)
Dave McKenna (May 30, 1930 – 18 October 18, 2008) was an American jazz pianist known primarily as a solo pianist and for his "three-handed" swing style. He was a significant figure in the evolution of jazz piano.
