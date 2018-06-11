Sandra BernhardComedian. Born 6 June 1955
Sandra Bernhard
1955-06-06
Sandra Bernhard Biography (Wikipedia)
Sandra Bernhard (born June 6, 1955) is an American actress, comedian, singer and author. She first gained attention in the late 1970s, with her stand-up comedy in which she often bitterly critiqued celebrity culture and political figures.
Bernhard is best known as portraying Nancy Barlett Thomas on the ABC sitcom Roseanne from the fourth season (1991) to the end of the show in 1997. Bernhard is number ninety-six on Comedy Central's list of the 100 greatest stand-ups of all time.
If You Could Read My Mind
Sandra Bernhard
If You Could Read My Mind
If You Could Read My Mind
If You Could Read My Mind
Sandra Bernhard
If You Could Read My Mind
If You Could Read My Mind
Lonely Town
Sandra Bernhard
Lonely Town
Lonely Town
Reason To Believe
Sandra Bernhard
Reason To Believe
Reason To Believe
You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)
Sandra Bernhard
You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)
You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)
