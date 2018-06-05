Kian EganBorn 29 April 1980
Kian John Francis Kelly Egan (born 29 April 1980) is an Irish singer and songwriter, best known as a member of boy band Westlife. He is a coach on The Voice of Ireland and won the thirteenth series of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! in 2013.
Kian Egan Live in Session
2014-03-02
Kian sings live on Weekend Wogan and is joined by wife Jodi for an exclusive duet!
Kian Egan Live in Session
my girl
Home
Run To You
I'll Be
I'm Ready
What Hurts The Most
