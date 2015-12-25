The Echoes were a vocal trio from Brooklyn, most famous for their 1961 hit single "Baby Blue". The group was composed of Tommy Duffy, Harry Doyle, and Tom Morrissey. The three had been members of the Laurels, who had released the original version of "Baby Talk" in 1959, which would be a hit for Jan and Dean later that year.

The Echoes first single, "Baby Blue", was a major hit, reaching No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100. The Echoes continued to release singles through 1965, but none experienced the same level of success. After changes, the group would be re-branded as The Scoundrels.