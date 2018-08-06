Uroš Umek (born May 16, 1976), better known as DJ Umek or simply Umek, is a Slovenian dance music composer and DJ. Musically active since 1993, he is the owner of several techno record labels. In 1999 he founded Consumer Recreation and Recycled Loops, the former of which he co-runs with Valentino Kanzyani. Recycled Loops formed the sublabel Earresistible Musick in 2001, and in 2007 Umek founded the large techno label 1605.

In 2010 he won Best Techno Artist at the Beatport Music Awards, and in 2013 he was named Best Techno DJ at the EMPO Awards. In 2013, he won Best Techno Track at the International Dance Music Awards, and the following year he won Best Techno/Tech House Artist. He has released singles and remixes on Spinnin' Records and Ultra Records. Since 2015 UMEK switched back to darker techno style and is now releasing mostly on his own imprint 1605.