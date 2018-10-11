OughtFormed 2011
Ought
2011
Ought Biography (Wikipedia)
Ought is a post-punk band from Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The band consists of Tim Darcy (vocals, guitar), Ben Stidworthy (bass), Matt May (keyboards) and Tim Keen (drums).
Ought Tracks
Disgraced In America
Disgraced In America
Disgraced In America
These 3 Things
These 3 Things
These 3 Things
Beautiful Blue Sky
Beautiful Blue Sky
Beautiful Blue Sky
The Combo
The Combo
The Combo
Habit
Habit
Habit
The Weather Song
The Weather Song
The Weather Song
Pleasant Heart
Pleasant Heart
Pleasant Heart
Ought Links
