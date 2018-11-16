Winnebago Deal are a rock music band from Oxford, United Kingdom. They started life in the late 1990s at Bartholomew School in Eynsham, with Ben Perrier (vocals, guitar) and Ben Thomas (then on guitar) writing songs then recruiting a drummer and bass player through an ad. They played their first gig in early 1999 and fired the bass player a few months later, with Ben Thomas switching from guitar to bass. By the summer of 2000, Perrier and Thomas' dissatisfaction with their drummer led to his departure, with Thomas switching from bass to drums so the band could continue as a two-piece. Winnebago Deal now consists of two Bens, Ben Perrier (vocals, guitar) and Ben Thomas (drums).

Winnebago Deal generated strong support from many appearances at Oxford's Zodiac club, eventually supporting Fugazi at London's Forum; this led to their first record, the Plata O Plomo EP in 2003. They were nominated for the Kerrang Award's 'Best British Newcomer' that year. Soon after, the band signed a recording contract with Double Dragon Music, and produced their debut album Dead Gone with Jack Endino, producer of the first Nirvana album Bleach. Dead Gone was released in September 2004. Plata O Plomo was reissued in Australia later that year, with an expanded track listing.