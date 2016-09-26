Up With People
Up With People
Up with People (UWP) is an educational organization whose mission is to inspire young people to make a difference in their world. UWP works to break down cultural barriers and create global understanding through volunteer service and a musical show. The UWP current headquarters is in Denver, Colorado, United States, with satellite offices in Belgium and Mexico.
