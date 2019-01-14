Steven LubinBorn 1942
Steven Lubin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1942
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a032ed2b-3983-4d2f-ae80-590f5505db13
Steven Lubin Biography (Wikipedia)
Steven Lubin (born 1942 in Brooklyn) is an American pianist and musical scholar. He is best known for his performances on the fortepiano, the early version of the piano.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Steven Lubin Tracks
Sort by
Piano Quintet in A major, D 667, 'Trout' (1st mvt)
Franz Schubert
Piano Quintet in A major, D 667, 'Trout' (1st mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Piano Quintet in A major, D 667, 'Trout' (1st mvt)
Last played on
Die Forelle, D 550
Franz Schubert
Die Forelle, D 550
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Die Forelle, D 550
Last played on
Piano Quintet in A major, D667 'The Trout'
Franz Schubert
Piano Quintet in A major, D667 'The Trout'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Piano Quintet in A major, D667 'The Trout'
Last played on
Steven Lubin Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist