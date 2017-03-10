Counting Crows is an American rock band from Berkeley, California, formed in 1991. The band consists of Adam Duritz (lead vocals, piano), David Bryson (guitar), Charlie Gillingham (keyboards, piano, accordion), Dan Vickrey (lead guitar), David Immerglück (lead guitar, pedal steel, mandolin, bass guitar), Jim Bogios (drums, percussion) and Millard Powers (bass guitar, piano, guitar).

Counting Crows gained popularity following the release of its debut album, August and Everything After (1993), which featured the hit single "Mr. Jones". They have sold more than 20 million albums worldwide and received a 2004 Academy Award nomination for their song "Accidentally in Love", which was included in the film Shrek 2.

The band's influences include Van Morrison, R.E.M., Bob Dylan, and The Band.